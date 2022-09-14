O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.60.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $339.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

