O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $461,000 Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Joint were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $7,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joint by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

