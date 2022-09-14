O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

BR opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

