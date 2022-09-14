O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $549,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

