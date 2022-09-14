O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

