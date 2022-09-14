O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $780,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

XEL opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.