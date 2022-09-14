O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.49.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

