O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 3.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

