O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.