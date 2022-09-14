O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

