O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 5.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5 %

NTR stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.