O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.