O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $346,000 in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

