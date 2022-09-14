O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 106 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

