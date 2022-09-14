O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 1,503 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

