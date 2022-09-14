O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 66,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

