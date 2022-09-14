O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 2,944 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.