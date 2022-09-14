O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

