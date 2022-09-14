O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SSNC stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

