O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 2.8 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

