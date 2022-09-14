O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprott by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sprott by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:SII opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $952.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

