O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 240 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 49.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $8,856,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $224.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.