O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

