O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 4,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,170,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.34.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

