O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 899 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

