Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

ODC stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of 217.08 and a beta of 0.33. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

