Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

