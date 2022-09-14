Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

