Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.58%.

Outfront Media Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

