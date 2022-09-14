PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 76,070 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

