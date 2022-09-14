Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.