Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 69,180 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $533.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PV. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $18,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 348,503 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

