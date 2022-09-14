Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,079 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in APA by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 204,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of APA by 631.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

