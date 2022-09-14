Range Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 97.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

