Range Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

