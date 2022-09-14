Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 4.6 %

HCA opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.27. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

