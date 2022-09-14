Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,047 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

