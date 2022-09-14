Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.31 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.