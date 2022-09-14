Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Medifast by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

Medifast Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MED opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $235.71.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

