Range Financial Group LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

