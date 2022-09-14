Range Financial Group LLC Invests $2.54 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. H&R Block accounts for 1.6% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

