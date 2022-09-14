Range Financial Group LLC Invests $3.60 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,835,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 237,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

