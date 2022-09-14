Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

VNQ opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

