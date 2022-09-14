Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

