Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

