Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

