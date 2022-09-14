Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

