Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,630 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

