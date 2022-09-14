Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 57,038 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

