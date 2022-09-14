Range Financial Group LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.